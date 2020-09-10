NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace says he is leaving Richard Petty Motorsports.

NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace has informed Richard Petty Motorsport that he will not return to the team during the 2021 season.

that much 26 years old He has joined the team since he started driving in the 2017 Cup series.

“We will lead the 43rd Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE and wrap up this season with Wallace. We look forward to the next chapter in building the iconic No. 43 team. We will announce a new driver sooner or later.” said.

Wallace hasn’t announced plans for next year, but in a statement posted on Twitter, he said leaving Richard Petty Motorsports wasn’t an easy decision.

Wallace is active as a free agent at the end of this season and has previously confirmed that he is in discussions with Chip Ganassi Racing. Richard Petty Motorsports has offered some ownership of Wallace. From the team as part of a future contract

Wallace, who finished second in the 2018 Daytona 500 for the series Best Finish, did not make it to the playoffs this year and is currently at 23rd place in the season rankings. Native Alabama made a prominence this year as a leader in NASCAR’s response to the Black Lives Matter movement with the support of team owner Richard Petty, who stood by his side on the Talladega Super Speedway after a lasso was found in the garage. I decided that it was not a message of hatred towards him. In recent weeks, he has attracted several new sponsorships that will lead to his next team, including Beats by Dre and Kingsford Charcoal.

