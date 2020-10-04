National Taco Day Deals in 2020: Where to Get Free Tacos and Other Special Offers

Sunday is the whole country Taco Day, that means pretty good deal.

Numerous restaurants across the country are offering special discounts and offers to celebrate the October 4th holiday.

In addition to the transaction fastfood Chain taco bell Launched taco gift platform, Even snack brand Ritz is indulging in fun by tweeting the surprise news of’super top secret’ to be released on Sunday.

According to NationalTacoDay.com, Americans love tacos so much that they ate over 4.5 billion last year.

If you’re interested in participating in the National Taco Day Festival this weekend, here are some of the best deals offered by chains and restaurants across the country. Check the area restaurant And chain so you don’t miss out on other delicious discounts.

Taco bell

The fast food chain will provide free tacos to the first 10,000 people who use the new “.”Taco gifts,” according to the press release. Taco Bell also temporarily uses “seasonal gift wrap” for all crunchy tacos.

Qdoba Mexican food

According to USA Today, Qdoba offers free shipping on Sunday to reward members for online orders over $20 with code TACODAY.

Moes South West Grill

USA Today also reported that Moe’s rewards members can receive a $5 discount on Taco Meal Kits on the chain through the rewards app.

Jack in the box

Jack in the Box said on Sunday that it will offer two free tacos for each purchase. Website. According to the fine print, the taco coupon is valid until the end of the month.

Taco

According to Del Taco Website, Fast food chains offer free tacos for every purchase made through the Del Taco app on Saturdays and Sundays. The chain is also giving away free tacos every Saturday for the “Tacotoberfest”.

Crazy Chicken

On Sunday, El Pollo Loco Roadside pickup starts Through the app. To celebrate the launch and celebrate National Taco Day, we will be offering 2 free tacos to customers who place roadside orders through the app on Sunday.

