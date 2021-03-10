NATO must play a major role in combating climate change

© AFP

ToLuca 10 March, 2021 • 14:44

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the coalition should play a “major role” in combating climate change, following a meeting with US President John Kerry’s special envoy on climate change.

“It is great to welcome Special Envoy John Kerry. We recognize that climate change is making the world more insecure, so NATO must play a major role in its fight, including reducing military emissions,” Jens Stoltenberg wrote in his official Twitter account.

John Kerry, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), said he was “eager to start working closely” and met with him in person this Wednesday.

The US President’s Special Envoy for Climate Change is leaving for Europe to co-host the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26), to be held in Glasgow, United Kingdom from November 1 to 12.

After meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, John Kerry attended the weekly meeting of the College of European Commissioners on Tuesday, saying the United States had “no better ally” than “European friends” on the occasion. Fighting Climate Change.

“In Europe, we have no better partners than our friends in the EU. It is important that we integrate ourselves, (…) because no country can solve this crisis alone, all countries need, more than governments: it needs civil society, communities and It will be the private sector, ”he declared.

In addition to meeting with Jens Stoltenberg this Wednesday, John Kerry will travel to Paris to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

This is the first international action by a member of the US administration on Joe Biden.

On February 19, after the United States officially returned to the Paris Agreement, John Kerry’s visit came, with President Joe Biden appointing John Kerry, the former Secretary of State and former White House candidate, to make the fight against climate change a higher priority. His Ambassador on Climate Issues.

Nearly four years after Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of the United States from the agreement, the U.S. return – the world’s largest economy and the second largest emitter of CO2 – means that this Wednesday’s shareholders. In 2015 in Paris.