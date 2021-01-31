Navalny: US condemns Russia’s “brutal tactics” against protesters

The United States condemns Russia’s “brutal tactics” against opposition protesters, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said today, calling for the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. “The United States condemns Russia’s continued use of brutal tactics against peaceful protesters and journalists for the second week in a row and renews its call for the release of detainees, including Alexei Navalny,” Antony Bliken said on Twitter.

Russian police unveiled a major device on Sunday and closed access to the center of several cities to face new protests across the country, demanding the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. According to the organization OVD-Info, which specializes in monitoring protests in Russia, at least 1,643 arrests were made in 70 cities, but mainly in Moscow (338).

The new protests come as part of a new presentation by Alexei Navalny to the judges, scheduled for next week.

The opponent has been the subject of multiple prosecutions since returning to Russia on January 17, which Navalny considers politically motivated.

Today’s protests follow on from those carried out last weekend, which brought together tens of thousands of demonstrators, including more than 4,000 arrests and the opening of around 20 criminal proceedings.