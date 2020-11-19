Naya Rivera’s drowning triggers a false death case

According to reports, the Rivera hired boat was not fitted with floating or life-saving equipment or other equipment designed to prevent ladders, ropes, anchors or swimmers from being separated from their boats. There are no warning signs of dangerous conditions such as strong currents, low visibility and high winds.

“While Naya and Joshi were swimming, the boat began to take off – with current and wind, it went at a speed of 21 mph in the afternoon,” lawyer Amjad Khan wrote in the complaint. “Josie, who was close, was able to get back on the boat of her own free will. She attached herself to the boat that was swaying back and forth strongly in the current and wind. Josiah knew Naya was still in the water and asked her to cry, ‘Help! Help!’ In her struggle to avoid sinking back into the boat, Josie searches in vain for the rope to help her mother get back on the boat. Josie then looks back at the water for her mother. Cried alone on the boat. “