Nazca Lines: Archaeologists Discover 2,000 Year Old Cat Dolls in Peru

A huge cat figure carved into a dry hill 2000 years ago was discovered in the south. Peru , According to the country’s Ministry of Culture.

37 meters (121 feet) long ancient terrain Nazca Line A collection of hundreds of mysterious works of art carved on a plateau 250 miles south of Lima.

Cats join other zoom-shaped paintings found in local landscapes over the past century, including depictions of hummingbirds, monkeys and pelicans. This discovery was already made during maintenance work at the vantage point of visitors, a popular tourist destination.

The figure of this cat was found on the hillsides of the Pampas de Zumana region, Peru. credit: Johnny Islas / AP

“This figure is barely visible, it is located on a fairly steep slope and will disappear under the influence of natural erosion.”

After performing cleaning and conservation work, archaeologists discovered a series of lines 30 to 40 cm (12 to 16 inches) wide. The style of the work of art suggests that it was created between 200 BC and 100 BC, the late Paracas period.

“An expression of this type of cat is often found in the iconography of ceramics and textiles in the Paracas community,” the press release explained.

Source of conspiracy

The Nazca Line was created by people from pre-Hispanic communities who removed the top layers of rock and gravel to reveal the brightly colored bedrock beneath. Few human-like figures have been found in the area, but archaeologists have found large-scale depictions of animals, birds, plants, and everyday objects.

Numerous mystical geometric shapes and patterns, including spirals and triangles, have also been carved into the desert landscape.

Lines and topography cover an area of ​​about 450 square kilometers (174 square miles) and were created between 500 BC and 500 AD. UNESCO added the site to the World Heritage List in 1994 by UNESCO as “The Biggest Mystery of Archaeology.”

The list on UNSECO’s website says, “They are the best group of geoglyphs anywhere in the world and in terms of their scope, size, volume, size, diversity and ancient traditions, they cannot be compared to any similar work in the world.” “The Rhine’s focus and juxtaposition and their cultural continuity show that this is an important, long-lasting activity that lasts for about a thousand years.”

In 2019, researchers in the area discovered more than 140 previously undiscovered topography.

The area has attracted the attention of historians since the 1920s, when Peruvian archaeologist Toribio Meziazespe first discovered the mysterious lines carved into the landscape. As air travel grew in the 1930s, more art was discovered from above, and researchers continued to discover more and more lines and theories of how and why it was made.