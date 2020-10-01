NBA Finals: Barack Obama, surprise virtual appearance as LA Lakers blew Miami Heat in Game 1

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, there were no supporters in the NBA’Bubble’ inner game, but the league invited fans to watch the match live on the Disney campus, stream the real-time reaction, and a fairly social media phenomenon.
The famous face was regularly seen in court seats and the Pre-pandemic, separated by’usually Joe’ and several lines of guards, found’Joe’ sitting next to the NBA Hall of Fame Shaquille O’Neal in a virtual crowd. Or High Five Lil Wayne.
In one game, the Lakers’ virtual fans all showed off their short hair in honor of LA star Anthony Davis.
“Democracy doesn’t work with a few people. It’s like being with half the team.” Obama goes on to say, “But we can only do that if people don’t get involved. When people get involved, we can do our best and we want that to happen.”
Miami losing three starters in injury didn’t help. NBA veteran Goran Dragic and all-stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler both left the court due to injuries. Butler was able to return after an ankle injury, but there was damage to Heat.
The Heat was the Lakers’ pushback led by Davis, opening an initial lead of 25-12 before LA gave a lead he never gave up for the rest of the game.
Underdogs Miami protected the paint well early, but allowed too much space for the Lakers to film. James and Co gained the greatest advantage in the first half alone, scoring 12 of the Raker’s 15 three-point shots and 65% scoring behind the three-point line.
Hit’s injuries hurt them badly, and the Lakers at the end of the third quarter are led by 93-67. The hit beat his opponent in the last quarter, but it was too little and too late.
Despite the dominant performance, James wasn’t entirely happy with how Lakers ended the game.
‘Work is not over’
“I liked the way we play in the 2nd (and) 3rd quarter, but the way we ended up is unacceptable.”
“He has once again become an offensive and defensive force in all aspects of the game.”
“We want to win this series and become champions. We have to do better from the start.”
