NBA Finals: Barack Obama, surprise virtual appearance as LA Lakers blew Miami Heat in Game 1

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, there were no supporters in the NBA’Bubble’ inner game, but the league invited fans to watch the match live on the Disney campus, stream the real-time reaction, and a fairly social media phenomenon.

The famous face was regularly seen in court seats and the Pre-pandemic, separated by’usually Joe’ and several lines of guards, found’Joe’ sitting next to the NBA Hall of Fame Shaquille O’Neal in a virtual crowd. Or High Five Lil Wayne.

In one game, the Lakers’ virtual fans all showed off their short hair in honor of LA star Anthony Davis.

Obama was grateful for using himself in a star-filled crowd. Pollster Participate in the upcoming elections.