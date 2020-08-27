NBA gamers reportedly ‘frustrated’ with Bucks’ conversation on protest

Watch Now:

Lakers and Clippers Reportedly Vote to Boycott NBA Season

NBA players present at Wednesday’s meeting in the bubble expressed frustration with the Milwaukee Bucks for the manner with which they handled their walkout ahead of a scheduled playoff game against the Orlando Magic, according to Yahoo’s Chris Haynes. While the decision itself was later followed by the Magic and the four other teams scheduled to play on Wednesday—the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers—neither the Magic nor the NBA Players Association were notified ahead of time that such an act was being considered.

Players in the meeting argued that it put those teams in a difficult position. Not following suit would have suggested dissent within the union’s ranks, but the union could not properly prepare without prior knowledge of what the Bucks ultimately decided to do.

Bucks guard George Hill said that he sparked the conversation to consider it during pregame, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Bucks forward Kyle Korver later apologized to his fellow players on behalf of his team for their handling of the situation, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

Both the union and NBA ownership are now determining what to do about the remainder of the season. The league’s Board of Governors will meet Thursday morning to discuss next steps, and the players, who already met Wednesday evening, will do so again at the same time. While their ultimate solution remains unknowable, the atmosphere of Wednesday’s meeting was described to multiple reporters as emotional. Given the frustration over Milwaukee’s more sudden decision, whatever is decided Thursday or beyond will likely be measured and come out of something resembling a consensus from the union.