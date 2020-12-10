NBA Top 100 Player Rankings: LeBron James Kavi tops Giannis; No players made the list

Igor Mello / CBS Game



If you’re still jet-lagging from the 2019-20 NBA season, you’re not alone. Not everyone’s watch. We start training camp as we prepare for the 72-game sprint in an effort to ensure it resumes a normal NBA calendar for December and next year.

Said some things would never change: the NBA is ripe with drama (Where is James Horton already going to trade?), And CBS Sports is here for you with an annual list of the top 100 players for the 2020-21 season. This is the gift of constant giving.

Two things to keep in mind: This list represents the average of the personal rankings of each of our eight employees. This is a plan for the upcoming season, i.e. a better player ranking based on our best collective guess on future performance, however, clearly, past performance weighs heavily on these speculations.

Example: I tell you now that our team misunderstood it Including Andrew Wiggins In the top 100 places. Personally, I ranked 49th for him, and I think anyone who didn’t vote for him in the top 100 has more weight on past performance. His situation has changed and I hope his future performance will reflect that change in a significant way.

Another note: Players who are expected to miss the entire 2020-21 season are ineligible to make this list. You will not see the name of Clay Thompson.

However, you will find Kevin Durant’s name because he did not need to play NBA games last season. Again, this is the plan of the top 100 players for this season. Rookies are deserving, but I can tell you beforehand that none of them are cut.

That, I think, covers it. This is not rocket science. This is a list. So let’s get to that. Let the argument begin.

1-10



11-20

USA Today Sports



21-30

31-40

41-50

USADSI



51-60

61-70

71-80

81-90

91-100