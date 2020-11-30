Home Economy NC Corona Virus Update November 30: Wake County makes it easy to get a COVID-19 test

Nov 30, 2020
RALEIGH, NC – Latest updates about here COVID-19, Disease caused by the corona virus novel in North Carolina.

Monday morning stories

Wake County simplifies the process of obtaining a free COVID-19 test. You do not have to fill out the detailed registration form before taking the test. Starting Tuesday, to get a test in Wake County, schedule an appointment online and bring an ID form to the test site.

Wake County also opens a new COVID-19 test site on Tuesday. Site Raleigh has 5809 departure drive. Tests are available this week from Tuesday to Saturday from 9am to 4pm. You do not need to register to receive the test.

2925 Holston LN. Tests are still available at the Sunnybrook parking deck in. In Raleigh.

There is United Airlines Shipping began The first batch of COVID-19 vaccine in charter aircraft. There are now more than 13,300,000 COVID-19 cases in the United States Johns Hopkins Corona Virus Resource Center.

Sunday

11:45 p.m.
North Carolina health officials reported a further 3,820 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 361,778.
With 95 percent of hospitals reporting, North Carolina has reached a new record for COVID-19 hospitals with 1,885. It has risen from Saturday to 45.

A further 21 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in the state, bringing the total to 5,240.

The state’s positive test rate rose to 8.6% from 7.8% on Friday.

Fauci: Similar COVID travel restrictions, expect advice for the Christmas holidays

7:30 p.m.
There are 13,247,386 Govt-19 cases in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Since the onset of the epidemic.

Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV / DT. All Rights Reserved – The Associated Press contributed to this report.

