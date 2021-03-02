Neanderthals had the ability to hear and reproduce sounds like us

The Neanderthals had an auditory system Homo sapiensAccording to a study released on Monday, this could provide further evidence that modern humans have the same communication skills.

Only a few experts defend this opinion Homo sapiens Mercedes Conte-Valverde, a professor at the Spanish University of Alcohol and responsible for the study, recalled that science was increasingly providing evidence for “complex behaviors of Neanderthals”.

For example, this species that disappeared about 40 thousand years ago buried its dead, knows how to decorate bodies and make sophisticated tools.

The study says that to find out if Neanderthals can have a language, it is necessary to determine if they can identify concepts and have the anatomical ability to express them. Newspaper Natural Ecology and Evolution.

For that, Scientists have almost reconstructed the outer and middle ear canals of five specimens that lived 130,000 to 45,000 years ago.

They then measured the ability to pick up sounds and their frequency range because “as it is wide, the sounds are very different and the communication is more effective,” Conte-Valverde, a biochemist, told AFP.

Finally, they closed all of these values ​​430,000 years ago by comparing them to two groups of modern humans and the first ancestral specimens of Neanderthals found in the Sima de los Hugos in northern Spain.

As “a foreign language”

Decide that this is a race Has the same listening skills Homo sapiens, Especially perceiving sounds with a higher frequency than their ancestors.

High frequencies are associated with the production of consonants, an important feature of human language, which differs from the way chimpanzees and almost all mammals interact.

The study highlights that the consonant is “particularly important in determining the meaning of words”.

If Neanderthal’s ear had grown to catch them, they would have known how to reproduce, and this would indicate that “voice communication is as complex and effective as human language.”

According to Count-Wolverde, by Neanderthal “Oral information was transmitted quickly and with a very low error rate”. He even believes that “if we hear two Neanderthals speaking without speaking behind a screen, we think it’s two foreigners speaking in a foreign language.”

Antoine Balzo, an archaeologist at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris, considered the study “interesting” and, like its own authors, proposed comparing these findings with ancient ones. Homo sapiens. “