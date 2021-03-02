Home science Neanderthals had the ability to hear and reproduce sounds like us

Mar 02, 2021 0 Comments
The Neanderthals had an auditory system Homo sapiensAccording to a study released on Monday, this could provide further evidence that modern humans have the same communication skills.

Only a few experts defend this opinion Homo sapiens Mercedes Conte-Valverde, a professor at the Spanish University of Alcohol and responsible for the study, recalled that science was increasingly providing evidence for “complex behaviors of Neanderthals”.

For example, this species that disappeared about 40 thousand years ago buried its dead, knows how to decorate bodies and make sophisticated tools.

The study says that to find out if Neanderthals can have a language, it is necessary to determine if they can identify concepts and have the anatomical ability to express them. Newspaper Natural Ecology and Evolution.

For that, Scientists have almost reconstructed the outer and middle ear canals of five specimens that lived 130,000 to 45,000 years ago.

They then measured the ability to pick up sounds and their frequency range because “as it is wide, the sounds are very different and the communication is more effective,” Conte-Valverde, a biochemist, told AFP.

