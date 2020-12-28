Nearly 2-meter brown snake appears on Australian beach, defies capture

After spotting the reptile, Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers sensor Stuart McKenzie was called to the scene, but he was also surprised. As you can see in the video scenes, the captor quickly began the work of rescuing the reptile. However, when removing the huge snake, he was challenged by the animal, who refused to surrender and went on top of the kidnapper.

McKenzie shared the recording, not only to show off his work, but also to warn swimmers in the area. Moments after the “battle” the catcher towered over the reptile. Subsequently, the snake was placed in a container and safely released in a remote natural area.