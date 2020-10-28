Neighbors reunite with Rose Byrne and Seth Rogan for Apple TV + sitcom Platonic.

They co-starred in the big screen comedy Neighbors and its sequel Sorority Rising.

And now, Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen are reuniting for a new sitcom for the streaming service Apple TV+.

The pair appear on Platonic with Neighbors director Nick Stoller. Kinds Reported on Tuesday.

Re-Active: They co-starred in the big screen comedy Neighbors and the sequel Sorority Rising. And now Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen reunite for a new sitcom for Apple.

According to Outlet, Byrne, 41, and Rogen, 38, will reconnect as adults and appear as ex-close friends trying to fix the crack that caused the wish.

As their new friendships grow stronger, life becomes unstable and leads to reevaluation of the choices they made.

The two actors will also act as executive producers of the project, which will initially film 10 episodes.

Sitcom: Byrne (age 41) and Rogen (age 38) appear as former friends who re-establish life choices by reconnecting as adults and fixing the cracks that caused alienation

Streaming for Laughter: According to Variety, the two actors (shot at Naver’s in 2014) will also act as executive producers of the Apple TV+ project, which will film 10 episodes.

Australian actress Byrne is best known for her FX TV series Damages, and in addition to the Neighbors movie, she appears on the big screen of Spy and Bridesmaids.

Most recently, she featured in the movies Like A Boss and the Hulu series Mrs. Appeared in America.

Rogen, 38, is short-lived but has a big break in the cult TV show Freaks and Geeks. His film credits include The 40 Year Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Pineapple Express, and The Interview, and is a Executive Producer for The Boys on Netflix.

Byrne is best known for the TV series Damages, and in addition to the Neighbors movie, he is also famous for Spy and Bridesmaids. Most recently, she featured in the movies Like A Boss and the Hulu series Mrs. Appeared in America.