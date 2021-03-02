Nelson Semado: I have never seen Messi take a free kick in training. not at all! “- Barcelona

During his time in Wolverhampton, Barcelona from the start of the season, in an interview with ‘The Telegraph’, Nelson Semdo recalled this Monday that he was introduced to Argentine star Leo Messi, who had been his teammate for three seasons after the Portuguese had qualified for Catalonia. Then, in three seasons, Semato says he has never seen La Pulka take a free-kick, although in games he does it with a penalty … like a ban.

“I can not even find the words to describe how good he’s. Do you know what makes him even more incredible? I ‘ve never seen him, I’ ve been there every time, I ‘ve taken a free kick in a training session. Never! We always train with long shots. Didn’t hit a free kick. It’s natural for him. They say training is perfect, but there’s no training with him, he’s still perfect. He’s an incredible player, I can not describe it. , Passed three, four, five players … ‘How can this guy do this?’ He leaves the other players in the dark, “he said, shooting the Portuguese defender, who was” surprised “by the news of his departure in the Barcelona case. “After returning from vacation, I went to Barcelona with my family and we talked in a casual way. They explained to me that they had financial problems and that I was a player who could go out to pay for the club. Because of the situation all the clubs have financial problems.The clubs are not financially strong because there are no fans in the stadium.In Barcelona, ​​for example, people can not go to the museum.Anything can happen in football, but I was a little surprised to get out. “, He assured.