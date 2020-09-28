Nene Leakes wants’respect’ when Andy Cohen tells the truth.

Nene Leakes made it official and confirmed that she would be leaving. Real Housewives in Atlanta. Fans have been afraid of these results for weeks as she hints at tense negotiations on social media. The exact reason Her departure Unknown. Leakes teased. She will tell her truth soon. that much pleasure The graduate also said he hoped Andy Cohen would respect her as much as Teddi Mellencamp.

Why is Nene Leakes leaving?

shooting RHOA Season 15 began and one of the notable absences was Leakes. Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams all confirmed their return, but Leakes was particularly quiet. Negotiations haven’t been going well for a few weeks and I finally made an announcement on Thursday, September 17th.

“I made a very difficult and difficult decision not to participate. Real Housewives in Atlanta Season 13,” said the star. Youtube. “It wasn’t an easy decision for me. That was difficult.”

Leakes was the OG of the Atlanta-based franchise and has been iconic since the first season. that much Fashion police The graduate is proud to be the one who followed her and paved the way for many other women.

“I’ve never said I’d be on this little show, and it’s still going to be strong 13 years later,” recalls Leakes. “I’m so excited to be able to say that it was part of a genre that opened the door to the Black Ensemble reality show and could be part of the reality TV we all love right now.”

Nene Leakes has more to say.

Sounds optimistic about her future, RHOA Things darkened as she seemed to be happy with her decision. After confirming her exit, Leakes threw shade at Andy Cohen and Bravo.

When a fan asked if the cable network gave Leakes a new starring vehicle, she replied to Twitter: “They don’t think I deserve work. [capacity].”

They don’t think I deserve to work compactly. — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 25, 2020

The fan interpreted her words as saying that she was expelled. RHOA And cable networks.

“They certainly did,” Leakes replied.

Later, Leakes cited Andy in another tweet, teasing him that more would come in the future.

“Andy said he respected Teddi. [Mellencamp] For telling the truth about her exit,” she tweeted. “Well, I want to tell you my truth. I hope that I will be respected.”

How does Teddi Mellencamp relate to Andy Cohen?

Real Housewives in Beverly Hills Star Teddi Mellencamp recently announced that they had left the show after three seasons.

“I don’t want to bore you, but I think I can give you a little update on what’s going on.” Mellencamp Post to her Instagram Stories. “I recently found out that the housewife contract is not renewing.”

Cohen was impressed with how honest Mellencamp is about informing fans of the news of her departure.

“Teddi Mellencamp announced what I thought wasn’t the most BS in my opinion.’I’m leaving’ record,” Cohen said. Radio andy. “I thought it was really good. She is a responsible coach. So she checked herself.”

Cohen has not currently responded to Leakes’ tweets.