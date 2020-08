Nervous voters are getting stamps and merch to fund the USPS

The USPS site has a broad variety of items available for acquire which includes: Sweatshirts, T-shirts, children costumes, pet costumes, tote luggage, stamps and toy vehicles.

The website is getting a “flash sale” by way of the end of Sunday with an supply of 50% off of pick retail goods. And many of the goods are previously bought out. The express mail T-shirt, USPS backpack, blue hoodie sweatshirt and Earth Day coasters are all labeled as “discontinued” on the web-site.

Postmaster Normal Louis DeJoy's administration, the USPS has slowed shipping and delivery, taken off significant-pace letter sorters from commission and issued a stark warning to election officials that mail-in ballots will no extended instantly be moved as precedence mail. The postal service has also started out reducing article office functioning hours throughout various states, lower extra time for postal staff and eradicated some of their iconic blue letter collection containers

The stakes are higher in the operate-up to the 2020 presidential election — additional people today are anticipated to vote by mail as opposed to in polling areas for the reason that of the danger of coronavirus, and some states have altered voting regulations to make it easier to do so. Though the USPS has regularly attempted to reassure voters they can manage the inflow of mail-in ballots, it has sent warnings to nearly every single state that slowdowns in supply could induce ballots to display up late and not be counted.