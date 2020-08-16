Nervous voters are getting stamps and merch to fund the USPS

The USPS site
has a broad variety of items available for acquire which includes: Sweatshirts, T-shirts, children costumes, pet costumes, tote luggage, stamps and toy vehicles.
The website is getting a “flash sale” by way of the end of Sunday with an supply of 50% off of pick retail goods. And many of the goods are previously bought out. The express mail T-shirt, USPS backpack, blue hoodie sweatshirt and Earth Day coasters are all labeled as “discontinued” on the web-site.
Under
Postmaster Normal Louis DeJoy’s administration, the USPS has slowed shipping and delivery, taken off significant-pace letter sorters from commission and issued a stark warning to election officials that mail-in ballots will no extended instantly be moved as precedence mail. The postal service has also started out reducing article office functioning hours throughout various states, lower extra time for postal staff and eradicated some of their iconic blue letter collection containers
.
The stakes are higher in the operate-up to the 2020 presidential election — additional people today are anticipated to vote by mail as opposed to in polling areas for the reason that of the danger of coronavirus, and some states have altered voting regulations
to make it easier to do so. Though the USPS has regularly attempted to reassure voters they can manage the inflow of mail-in ballots, it has sent warnings
to nearly every single state
that slowdowns in supply could induce ballots to display up late and not be counted.
Democrats are now increasing needs that DeJoy rescind his changes as the USPS commences to put together for a flood of mail-in ballots.
Comic Billy Eichner tweeted his assistance
for the USPS, expressing, “Nothing states summer like buying stamps though crying.”
Lisa Kovitz, a taking care of director at Edelman in New York Town, purchases stamps frequently and she recently bought a T-shirt from the USPS site. “Whilst my acquire is little, I desired to support,” she instructed CNN Business. Kovitz also famous that she frequently buys from eBay sellers who principally count on the publish business office.
The American Postal Staff Union is continuing to share its assist for USPS on Twitter. On Sunday, the union tweeted
, “The Postal Provider handles 3 billion pieces of mail in the 7 days ahead of Xmas. An election won’t be a issue – as long as DeJoy lets postal employees do our work!”
CNN’s Clare Duffy contributed to this report.