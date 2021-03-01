Home entertainment Netflix – 8 documentaries and specials to watch in March at Revista Galileo

Netflix – 8 documentaries and specials to watch in March at Revista Galileo

Mar 01, 2021 0 Comments
Netflix - 8 documentaries and specials to watch in March at Revista Galileo

The documentary “It’s Personal: Women’s March” will be available on Netflix from March 15 (Photo: Disclosure)

The documentary is also in the news provided by Netflix in March Sponge: Red Sea, Tells the story of a filmmaker who discovers a global corruption case by documenting human impacts on marine life.

The streaming service also includes the first footage of the unreleased month Worst big – a Lenta to hip hop e American Education: Fraud and Privilege, Except work This is unique: Women’s March, Launched in 2019.

See the full list of documentaries and specials:

Day 1

Worst big – a Lenta to hip hop
With rare scenes and in-depth interviews, this documentary looks new to one of the best and most influential rappers of all time.

Day 3

Mormon counterfeit
In this story, the dangerous blows of a precise mind turn things around and shake a church about a real crime.

10th day

Last chance U: Basket
Documentary series Last chance U.S. Comes to basketball grounds, where the Los Angeles coach encourages young people who dream of reaching their full potential at prestigious colleges.

Day 15

This is unique: Women’s March
The documentary shows women mobilizing millions of people for March shortly after Donald Trump took office in 2017.

Day 16

Rebelcomy: Get straight out of the zoo
Rebel comedy comedians take to the stage and include titles such as Exchange Signs, “Funny Boy” and The Anatomy of the Starfish.

Day 17

American Education: Fraud and Privilege
This documentary guarantees that the person responsible for the bribery scheme will be the heirs of rich and famous families to enter the best colleges in America.

READ  Why do people hate Vader's extra line in'ROTJ'?
Matthew Modin,

“American Education”, starring Matthew Modin, opens on March 17 (Photo: Revelation)

Day 23

Loiso Cola: Unknown
South African comedian Loiso Cola filters practical philosophy and unfiltered humor on topics such as race, identity and world politics.

Day 24

Sponge: Red Sea
A filmmaker who loves the sea decides to document the damage mankind has done to marine life – and discover the worst global scandal.

Documentary

Documentary “Cheese Press” hits Netflix in late March (Photo: Revelation)

You May Also Like

The director's 7-year-old daughter steals the show from the Golden Globe hit - Monet

The director’s 7-year-old daughter steals the show from the Golden Globe hit – Monet

Burna Boy: The New Name in the Music Industry

Golden Globe 2021: What the Festival Looks Like, Where to Look, Who Nominated - Zoira

Golden Globe 2021: What the Festival Looks Like, Where to Look, Who Nominated – Zoira

Netflix. With Pele, the star finally makes a documentary that matches his name. Sports

Netflix. With Pele, the star finally makes a documentary that matches his name. Sports

Jupiter's Legacy 'Lord of the Rings for Fans of Heroes'

Jupiter’s Legacy ‘Lord of the Rings for Fans of Heroes’

Foto: (André Pera/Estadão Conteúdo)

‘Beautiful Revenge’ is a funny and bizarre horror story set for the ‘me too’ era; G1 already seen | Theater

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *