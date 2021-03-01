Netflix – 8 documentaries and specials to watch in March at Revista Galileo

+



The documentary “It’s Personal: Women’s March” will be available on Netflix from March 15 (Photo: Disclosure)

The documentary is also in the news provided by Netflix in March Sponge: Red Sea, Tells the story of a filmmaker who discovers a global corruption case by documenting human impacts on marine life.

The streaming service also includes the first footage of the unreleased month Worst big – a Lenta to hip hop e American Education: Fraud and Privilege, Except work This is unique: Women’s March, Launched in 2019.

See the full list of documentaries and specials:

Day 1

Worst big – a Lenta to hip hop

With rare scenes and in-depth interviews, this documentary looks new to one of the best and most influential rappers of all time.

Day 3

Mormon counterfeit

In this story, the dangerous blows of a precise mind turn things around and shake a church about a real crime.

10th day

Last chance U: Basket

Documentary series Last chance U.S. Comes to basketball grounds, where the Los Angeles coach encourages young people who dream of reaching their full potential at prestigious colleges.

Day 15

This is unique: Women’s March

The documentary shows women mobilizing millions of people for March shortly after Donald Trump took office in 2017.

Day 16

Rebelcomy: Get straight out of the zoo

Rebel comedy comedians take to the stage and include titles such as Exchange Signs, “Funny Boy” and The Anatomy of the Starfish.

Day 17

American Education: Fraud and Privilege

This documentary guarantees that the person responsible for the bribery scheme will be the heirs of rich and famous families to enter the best colleges in America.

“American Education”, starring Matthew Modin, opens on March 17 (Photo: Revelation)

Day 23

Loiso Cola: Unknown

South African comedian Loiso Cola filters practical philosophy and unfiltered humor on topics such as race, identity and world politics.

Day 24

Sponge: Red Sea

A filmmaker who loves the sea decides to document the damage mankind has done to marine life – and discover the worst global scandal.