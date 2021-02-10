Netflix announces ‘Maldives’, a series with Bruna Marquezine and Manu Gavassi – Who

+



Bruna Marquezine and Manu Gavassi (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

This Monday (30), the Netflix announced the start of recordings of Maldives, The first series of Bruna Marquezine and Manu Gavassi on the streaming platform. The cast also includes Carol Castro, Klebber Toledo, Sheron Menezzes, Guilherme winter, Vanessa Gerbelli, among others.

The plot begins when Goiana Liz (Bruna Marquezine) moves to Rio with the aim of meeting her mother, who dies in a mysterious fire. Trying to find answers to her mother’s sudden death, she will have to hide from investigator Denilson (Romani) and infiltrate a universe full of special characters.

Among them, Milene (Manu Gavassi), queen of the Maldives, with a seemingly perfect life with her husband, plastic surgeon Victor Hugo (Klebber Toledo); and Rayssa (Sheron Menezzes), a former Axis singer turned successful businesswoman married to her band’s former singer Cauã (Samuel Melo). Kat (Carol Castro) is a mother whose husband, Gustavo (Guilherme Winter), is under house arrest. Also in the plot are Veronica (Natalia Klein), a foreigner who does not agree with Maldivian women and Miguel (Danilo Mesquita), Liz’s compatriot.