Home entertainment Netflix app gets Dictoc clone with comedy videos | Applications and Software

Netflix app gets Dictoc clone with comedy videos | Applications and Software

Mar 04, 2021 0 Comments
Ana Marques

Subscribers Netflix There will be one more way to consume content by cell phone. The company launches the guide “Laughs fast” In the iOS app starting this Wednesday (03). This feature works just like Dictoc and Instagram Reels, i.e. it provides a feed with short and fun videos that can be quickly accessed with the swipe of your fingers.

Fast Laughs is a clone of Dictok created by Netflix (Image: Revelation)

The new design aims to dedicate more time on the public platform and less time on social networks – a strategy to keep subscribers close in a situation where all mobile applications compete for user attention.

According to Netflix, all clips will be removed from the service’s comedy list, which includes movies, series, sitcoms and stand-up footage. You can access the feature from the bottom bar of the smartphone app.

If you are interested in a particular project, you can add it to the list of movies / series to watch later. Clips can also be shared with friends via WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapshot and Twitter.

Fast Laughs is the showcase for the Netflix list

In addition to competing with some of the most used apps at the moment, Netflix finds the opportunity at Fast Laughs to present its comedy list as a great showcase, in a very attractive way.

The company already has a comprehensive content (original and third party) and has promised to release a new film in 2021. Among the many options, the new functionality allows subscribers to learn a little more about programming service offers.

For now, Fast Laughter is only available for iPhone users in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia, but the company says it will soon begin testing this feature on Android devices.

With information: Netflix

READ  Hollywood suffers from new delays · TV News

You May Also Like

Oscar 2021: Pre-finalists for Best International Film on Netflix and Globalplay

Oscar 2021: Pre-finalists for Best International Film on Netflix and Globalplay

Globos de Ouro com quebra de audiência de 64%

Golden Globes with 64% audience

Will Smith may have a drastic career change

Will Smith may have a drastic career change

Imagem de: Android 12: veja como pode ser a nova interface do Robô

Netflix releases US Education: Fraud and Privacy Trailer

List of 10 most stolen movies of the week (01/03/2021)

List of 10 most stolen movies of the week (01/03/2021)

Netflix - 8 documentaries and specials to watch in March at Revista Galileo

Netflix – 8 documentaries and specials to watch in March at Revista Galileo

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *