Netflix cancels’Away’ after a season.

Netflix We do not update SF drama series.awayIn the second season Kinds Has confirmed. The cancellation came six weeks after the first season was released on September 4.

“Away” stars Hilary Swank To Emma Green, an astronaut leading the first crew exploration of Mars aboard the spacecraft “Atlas” called the Mars Joint Initiative. Green leads an international crew of members from China, Russia, India and the UK who are experts in this field. Tensions rise within the crew if some members do not trust Green’s leadership after responding to issues at the start of the mission. The first season consisted of 10 episodes.

In addition to Swank, there are Josh Charles, Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Ray Panthaki and Talitha Bateman. Repeat cast members include Monique Gabriela Curnen, Michael Patrick Thornton, Martin Cummins, Gabrielle Rose, Brian Markinson, Fiona Fu, Nadia Hatta, Alessandro Juliani, Felicia Patti, Veena Sood, Anthony F. Ingram, Adam Irigoyen, Diana Bang, John Murphy, and Derrick Su and Olena Medwid.

The show was created by Andrew Hinderaker and was inspired by Chris Jones’ Esquire article of the same name. “Away” is an executive produced by Hinderaker, Swank, show runners Jessica Goldberg, Jason Katims, Matt Reeves, Edward Zwick, Adam Kassan and Jeni Mulein. Music is the work of Will Bates. Production companies are True Jack Productions, 6th and Idaho and Universal Television.

Netflix recently canceled “GLOW”, “Teenage Bounty Hunters”, “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance”, “Altered Carbon”, “The Society” and “I Am Not Okay”.