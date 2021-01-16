Netflix: Check out next week’s premieres (1/17/23)

Streaming service Netflix Several premieres are scheduled for next week from January 17th to 23rd.

The week begins with the first scene of the first season of the series Only two for mom, On January 20th. Two women find that their children have been transferred to the maternity ward and decide to create a very different family.

On January 21st, this will be the twist of the fourth season Ten percent. At a prestigious talent company in Paris, after an unexpected crisis, agents leave to keep the stars happy and profitable.

Third season Detective game Opening on January 22nd. Seven detectives unravel a different mystery in each chapter and approach the solution to one of the world’s greatest mysteries: What happened to Project D?

The film is also set to release on the 22nd White tiger. Based on the bestseller won by Man Booker in 2008, “The White Tiger” is an epic comedy with a touch of acidic humor. Balram, who is intelligent and ambitious, gets a job as an employee for Ashok (Rajkumar Rao) and Pinky (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) who have just returned from the US. Raised as a servant, Balram becomes essential to his bosses – who do not think twice before betraying his skin until he finds the couple’s corrupt face. Losing everything, Balram rebels against the unfair and fraudulent method of changing his story.

Closing week, first season Rule: A saga Winx Opening on January 22nd. This product tells the story of five angels who studied at Alfia, a magical boarding school in the other world. Not only do they learn to control their powers, but they also have to deal with love, rivalry and monsters that threaten their lives. From creator Brian Young (“The Vampire Diaries”), “Rule: A Winx Saga” is a live action version of the Italian animated “The Winx Club” by Iginio Strophy.