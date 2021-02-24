Netflix: Check out the March releases – Who

Released on Wednesday (24) on Netflix, the releases of the series, films and documentaries will be put on stage in March. Check out the main message!
– March 1 –
Karate Kid – Moment of Reality · Picture
Daniel Laruso, who has been pursued by school bullies, meets a martial arts master and learns more than martial arts.
Karate Kid II – The Moment of Reality Continues · Picture
On a trip to Okinawa, Mr. Daniel Laruso goes with Miyagi, where the master meets his dying father and finds an old love.
Karate Kid III – Final Challenge · Picture
Daniel Laruso and Mr. Miyagi must defend themselves against an old rival: the bad boss of Cobra Coy, whom they defeated many years ago.
– March 3 –
Mormon Counterfeit · Documentary
In this story, the dangerous blows of a precise mind cause an uprising and shake a church about a real crime.
– March 4 –
Fire Circle: Black Anime
In a country full of monsters, two brothers search for their parents and find unknown creatures, strange figures and unexpected allies.
– March 5 –
The Watchtower Image
A French soldier who is transferred home after a traumatic mission uses his deadly skills to hunt down the man who wounded his sister.
– March 8 –
Halloween · The movie
40 years ago, a murderer was murdered on Halloween night. Now he is relaxed again, and his only goal is to escape – and his family. With Jaime Lee Curtis, Nick Fortress and Judy Greer.
– March 12 –
The One Series
Loves (and lies) leave the hand when it is possible to find the right person through a revolutionary service based on DNA analysis. Series based on a book written by John Mars.
Sims Day · Image
A couple who are in the habit of always saying “no” to their children – played by Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez – decide to fulfill the children’s frenzied wishes one day in some rules and family fun.
– March, 15 –
This is unique: Women’s March · Documentary
The documentary shows women mobilizing millions of people for March shortly after Donald Trump took office in 2017.
– March 17 –
Under Suspicion: The Vespas Case Series
Based on a true crime, the series is about the famous case of Belgian politician Bernard Vespas, who is accused of murdering his wife in 2013.
American Education: Fraud and Privilege · Documentary
This documentary guarantees that the person responsible for the bribery scheme will be the heirs of rich and famous families to enter the best colleges in America.
– March 18 –
Blake Goats · Movie
In the style of the Friend Cop films, but with a Brazilian touch, two police officers (Matthews Natcherkel and Edmilson Bilho) are completely incompatible and from different parts of the country, forced to work together to unleash a mob operating in Sierra and So Paulo.
– March 19 –
Sky Rojo Series
To escape from a pimp and his helpers, three women embark on a captivating journey in search of freedom. From the creators of La Casa de Papal.
– March 23 –
Loiso Cola: The Unknown · Documentary
South African comedian Loiso Cola filters out practical philosophy and unfiltered humor on topics such as race, identity and world politics.
– March 24 –
Who killed Sarah? Series
After spending 18 years in prison, Alex seeks revenge on the Lascono family who designed him for the murder of his own sister.
– March 26 –
Irregularities of the Baker Street series
In 19th century London, a group of young people work under the command of Dr. Watson and his mysterious partner Sherlock Holmes to solve occult crimes.
– March 31 –
UV: Latin America · Series
Real people tell their own ghost stories in this horror series that clearly creates supernatural and supernatural phenomena.
Image of Angels and Ghosts
A Harvard coder (Tom Hanks) tries to prevent an attack on the Vatican, which is planned by a secret society that wants revenge on the Church.