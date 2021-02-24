Netflix: Check out the March releases – Who

+



Netflix releases in March (Photo: Netflix / Revelation)

Released on Wednesday (24) on Netflix, the releases of the series, films and documentaries will be put on stage in March. Check out the main message!

– March 1 –

Karate Kid – Moment of Reality · Picture

Daniel Laruso, who has been pursued by school bullies, meets a martial arts master and learns more than martial arts.

Karate Kid II – The Moment of Reality Continues · Picture

On a trip to Okinawa, Mr. Daniel Laruso goes with Miyagi, where the master meets his dying father and finds an old love.

Karate Kid III – Final Challenge · Picture

Daniel Laruso and Mr. Miyagi must defend themselves against an old rival: the bad boss of Cobra Coy, whom they defeated many years ago.

– March 3 –

Mormon Counterfeit · Documentary

In this story, the dangerous blows of a precise mind cause an uprising and shake a church about a real crime.

– March 4 –

Fire Circle: Black Anime

In a country full of monsters, two brothers search for their parents and find unknown creatures, strange figures and unexpected allies.

– March 5 –

The Watchtower Image

A French soldier who is transferred home after a traumatic mission uses his deadly skills to hunt down the man who wounded his sister.

– March 8 –

Halloween · The movie

40 years ago, a murderer was murdered on Halloween night. Now he is relaxed again, and his only goal is to escape – and his family. With Jaime Lee Curtis, Nick Fortress and Judy Greer.

– March 12 –

The One Series

Loves (and lies) leave the hand when it is possible to find the right person through a revolutionary service based on DNA analysis. Series based on a book written by John Mars.

Sims Day · Image

A couple who are in the habit of always saying “no” to their children – played by Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez – decide to fulfill the children’s frenzied wishes one day in some rules and family fun.

– March, 15 –

This is unique: Women’s March · Documentary

The documentary shows women mobilizing millions of people for March shortly after Donald Trump took office in 2017.

– March 17 –

Under Suspicion: The Vespas Case Series

Based on a true crime, the series is about the famous case of Belgian politician Bernard Vespas, who is accused of murdering his wife in 2013.

American Education: Fraud and Privilege · Documentary

This documentary guarantees that the person responsible for the bribery scheme will be the heirs of rich and famous families to enter the best colleges in America.

– March 18 –

Blake Goats · Movie

In the style of the Friend Cop films, but with a Brazilian touch, two police officers (Matthews Natcherkel and Edmilson Bilho) are completely incompatible and from different parts of the country, forced to work together to unleash a mob operating in Sierra and So Paulo.

– March 19 –

Sky Rojo Series

To escape from a pimp and his helpers, three women embark on a captivating journey in search of freedom. From the creators of La Casa de Papal.

– March 23 –

Loiso Cola: The Unknown · Documentary

South African comedian Loiso Cola filters out practical philosophy and unfiltered humor on topics such as race, identity and world politics.

– March 24 –

Who killed Sarah? Series

After spending 18 years in prison, Alex seeks revenge on the Lascono family who designed him for the murder of his own sister.

– March 26 –

Irregularities of the Baker Street series

In 19th century London, a group of young people work under the command of Dr. Watson and his mysterious partner Sherlock Holmes to solve occult crimes.

– March 31 –

UV: Latin America · Series

Real people tell their own ghost stories in this horror series that clearly creates supernatural and supernatural phenomena.

Image of Angels and Ghosts

A Harvard coder (Tom Hanks) tries to prevent an attack on the Vatican, which is planned by a secret society that wants revenge on the Church.