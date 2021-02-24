Netflix documentary about Pele joins his country’s politics in the famous life of Brazilian football legend

On the way to the final of the Sheffields Cup, the Canadian women’s football team focuses on being patient and unforgiving.

The two characteristics may seem different, but Canada will need equal parts for both to compete against Brazil on Wednesday night (4pm ET).

At this point in the four-team tournament in Orlando, Florida, coach Bev Priestman has a sore ass for the team. First, the United States lost 1-0 to rivals, with the Canadians not conceding a goal until the 79th minute. Later, Argentina won 1-0 on aggregate, although the game was frustrating at stumbling speed.

“We need to improve our patience and build from the back … make sure you find our players, but be very dangerous when we get to the third attack,” said midfielder Sophie Schmidt, who recently joined Canada in 201.

“I think we were a little careless in our passes, we had to find people’s feet and then shoot towards the goal and score some goals.

“It’s an easy recipe, but very difficult to implement.”

Now, on Wednesday, the well-known rival Canada team in Brazil won 2-1 for the bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

The two teams last met 11 months ago, this time the Canadian team will be very different.

Neither Christine Sinclair nor Diana Matheson (both miss the injured Sheffields), nor Kathisha Buchanan, Ashley Lawrence and Jordin Houtima (they have not been released from clubs).

The United States defeated Canada 1-0 in the 79th minute through a Rose Lovell goal.

List the challenges

The challenges on the list don’t stop there. Goalkeeper Kylan Sheridan was injured in the opening minutes of the match. Quinn, who was very strong in midfield against the Americans, was injured in training and will be re-evaluated before the match against Brazil. Central defender Vanessa Gilles, one of Canada’s most important players in the opening game, was sent back to his FC Girondins de Bordeaux as part of a pre-match contract.

The list of challenges mentioned above, and the consistent form of competition, increasingly forced Priestman’s hand to play with younger players, which is not a bad thing. In fact, one of them, second-half substitute Sarah Stradicakis, scored the winning goal on Sunday against Argentina.

Another positive aspect is that four players, Evelyn Vince, Jordin Listro, Jade Rose and Samantha Chang, won their first international matches of the tournament. Only goalkeeper Riley Foster has yet to make his first appearance at senior level.

But, despite all the demands, creating quality opportunities and scoring goals is still an important point.

In Canada’s last five games, Canada have scored just three goals since France’s Tournoi last March. The two of them drew 2-2 against Brazil on March 10, 2020. The other was against Argentina over the weekend.

Priestman said it was important to believe in the process, even if he wanted to see more balls at the bottom of the net. The team has only returned after almost a year, there are many new faces and the partnerships are starting to fit together.

“It will come and it will take time,” he said after the game against Argentina. “[As a] As a team, we did extra work at the end of the training so that the attackers had repetition and things like that. We do everything we can. The team knows it. ”

Canada won their first match at the Sheffields Cup and their first win with Bev Priestman. 1:15

Lack of killer instinct without Sinclair

Without Sinclair and his 186 international targets, the question is who will find that killer intuition when confronted with the target.

Some of the quality chances that Canada created at the Sheffields Cup were not the final pass or the final goal. John Becky, who has 31 goals for Canada, had two golden chances in the six-yard box against the United States, while Jesse Fleming had two quality scoring chances against Argentina, while Nickel Prince was alive in both games, but did not score.

However, as Priestman said, it only seems like a period before everything goes right, and they have focused on moving the ball faster, hitting less, and finding the forward pass.

“The team must continue to believe and press whatever it takes to win,” he said. “I think when they enter this game with Brazil, I wish they had a mindset that they would take to Brazil. I realized we did this early on against the United States.”

More defensive Brazil

Like Canada, Brazil also has a new technologist, yet has a lot of experience in it. After a disappointing start to the World Cup knockout stages, Pia Sundake took control of the team in July 2019. The former American and Swedish coach brought in a high defensive system for the club known to have devastating offensive attacks with players like Marta and Debinha, but the defense was not third.

“Its shape is very hard to break,” Priestman said. “They are dangerous in counter-attack, so again we have to focus on the match and be hard to beat. I think they definitely have some threats. It’s a tough team to play against.”

Schmidt added: “We have seen them many times and we know each other very well and I think this year will be a good game and will test our position as a team.

“They are a great team, very tactical, smart, with fantastic legs and I think it will be a battle again.

“I’m looking forward to it.”