Netflix has the new Black Mirror, you should see

Originally launched by Channel 4 in 2011, Black Mirror surprised TV fans with its shocking stories, which feature the dark side of technology and thus humanity.

The series has been exclusively produced by Netflix since its fourth season. Nevertheless, the production was able to maintain the awkward and aggressive style of its first releases.

The success of the Black Mirror helped to create more satirical series that included elements of technology and science fiction. One of them will soon make its debut on Netflix.

In August 2019, Netflix officially announced the launch of the 8-episode technology thriller Clickbyt, which addresses issues such as social media, technology addiction and artificial intelligence.

The series was co-produced and produced by Tony Ayres and Christian White, with David Heyman as executive producer and Brad Anderson as lead director.

ClickBite began recording in Australia in December 2019. Four months later, production stopped due to the Govt-19 epidemic.

In November 2020, production resumed. With that, the series debuts in mid-2022.

“In these thrillers, eight different perspectives provide clues about the person responsible for a heinous crime promoted by social networks,” says the official summary released by Netflix.

ClickPad explores aggressive, dangerous and uncontrolled triggers triggered by social media. With this, production seeks to address the growing fractures between real life and the virtual universe.

In 2020, Netflix released important information about Click Bad Actors. Although the series was recorded in Australia, the story is set in the United States.

Joe Kazan (Ruby Sparks – Perfect Girlfriend) and Betty Gabriel (Run!) Were chosen as the protagonists of Click Bat.

Kazan plays Pia Brewer, a young California man searching for his missing brother involved in a case that has dominated the media.

Betty Gabriel, on the other hand, plays the head of the family of Sophia Brewer, who helps her maintain her intelligence and seek out her son.

The Click Bad actors consider Phoenix Ray (The Heights) as the detective investigating the disappearance and Adrian Grenier (The Devil Wears Prada) as the father of the missing boy.

ClickBite features Jesse Collins (CSI), Ian Meadows (The Pacific), Steve Moussakis (Prison Break) and Daniel Henshall (Okaja) in undisclosed roles.

Clickbait does not yet have a Netflix release date.