Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Apple TV +: 5 new movies to watch over the weekend

We live in a prison and the weather outside is rainy. There seems to be no reason not to leave the fireplace and sofa, and the very diverse streaming services give us good reasons to do so. Subscribe to Netflix, HBO Portugal, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus or Apple TV Plus, today I bring you the latest 5 images on each of these sites (one for each).

All for your benefit (Netflix)

A legal guardian appointed by the court deceives aging clients and deceives them under their training. But its most recent victim hides a dark secret.

A Night in Miami … (Amazon Prime Video)

Symbols like Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cook and Jim Brown come together to spend a night in Miami imagining an incredible night to discuss their role in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 60s.

Locked (HBO)

During their imprisonment, the couple, on the verge of separation, plans to steal valuable jewelery. High-risk attack on a large department store.

Palmer (Apple TV +)

After 12 years in prison, Eddie Palmer returns home to rebuild his life and forms an impossible bond with Sam, a boy marginalized by a troubled family. But Yeti’s past threatens to ruin his new life.

Soul – A Soul Achievement (Disney +)

What does it do to you? In the new film from Pixar Animation Studios, Joe Gardner, an elementary school music teacher, has the opportunity to play for a lifetime at the best jazz club in town. But a setback takes him from the streets of New York to Greater Ante-Vida, a fantastic place where new souls can receive personality, qualities and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe reunites with a 22-year-old soul who never understands the beauty of human experience. Osho can find answers to life’s most important questions, while actively trying to show what is good for 22 lives.

