Home Tech Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Apple TV +: 5 new movies to watch over the weekend

Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Apple TV +: 5 new movies to watch over the weekend

Feb 20, 2021 0 Comments
Google makes the historic federation that puts Android Auto on the Ford of the future

We live in a prison and the weather outside is rainy. There seems to be no reason not to leave the fireplace and sofa, and the very diverse streaming services give us good reasons to do so. Subscribe to Netflix, HBO Portugal, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus or Apple TV Plus, today I bring you the latest 5 images on each of these sites (one for each).

All for your benefit (Netflix)

A legal guardian appointed by the court deceives aging clients and deceives them under their training. But its most recent victim hides a dark secret.

A Night in Miami … (Amazon Prime Video)

Symbols like Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cook and Jim Brown come together to spend a night in Miami imagining an incredible night to discuss their role in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 60s.

Locked (HBO)

During their imprisonment, the couple, on the verge of separation, plans to steal valuable jewelery. High-risk attack on a large department store.

Palmer (Apple TV +)

After 12 years in prison, Eddie Palmer returns home to rebuild his life and forms an impossible bond with Sam, a boy marginalized by a troubled family. But Yeti’s past threatens to ruin his new life.

Soul – A Soul Achievement (Disney +)

What does it do to you? In the new film from Pixar Animation Studios, Joe Gardner, an elementary school music teacher, has the opportunity to play for a lifetime at the best jazz club in town. But a setback takes him from the streets of New York to Greater Ante-Vida, a fantastic place where new souls can receive personality, qualities and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe reunites with a 22-year-old soul who never understands the beauty of human experience. Osho can find answers to life’s most important questions, while actively trying to show what is good for 22 lives.

READ  Apple launches portal to remove activation lock on iPhone and iPod

4 News Editors Recommend:

You May Also Like

Windows 10 Flash Microsoft atualização KB4577586

Microsoft has finally started cleaning up Windows 10 Flash for good

YouTube for Android now supports 4K with or without HDR

YouTube for Android now supports 4K with or without HDR

Imagem de: Final Fantasy XIV pode continuar por tempo indeterminado

Final Fantasy XIV may continue indefinitely

NASA demonstrates the success of the 'perseverance' mission to Mars

NASA demonstrates the success of the ‘perseverance’ mission to Mars

Racing to Mars with a touch of Portuguese engineering

Racing to Mars with a touch of Portuguese engineering

Imagem iPhone com bloqueio de ativação

Apple launches portal to remove activation lock on iPhone and iPod

About the Author: Nathaniel Marrow

Explorer. Entrepreneur. Devoted coffee enthusiast. Avid bacon geek. Lifelong internet nerd.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *