Home entertainment Netflix in February | The series we want to see

Netflix in February | The series we want to see

Feb 05, 2021 0 Comments
netflix em fevereiro

In February, the Netflix This new prison offers 10 new series to help you pass the time. Releases include produced documentary series Will Smith The Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution is a friendly play starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Salke and a comedy with Kevin James as the leader of a fictional NASCAR group.

But our greatest interest fell on “Trips of Europa”, a science fiction film from the makers of “Dark”. Despite having an international production, the series is in German and represents a hell of a dystopia that we haven’t seen in a long time. Among the post-apocalyptic tribes, the series promises to give a kind of genre to lovers as they engage in bloodthirsty games for entertainment to emphasize brutality.

Meet Netflix Premiers for February:

Inseparable – Season 1

Netflix © 2021

Premiere: February 3

February, Katherine Heigl (“Grace Anatomy”) and Sarah Salke (“Scrubs”; critical decades.

READ  Jim Carrey plays Joe Biden on 'SNL'

You May Also Like

Android TV gets the update with a close interface with Google TV

Android TV gets the update with a close interface with Google TV

Rio de Janeiro hosts the Portuguese Cinema Exhibition until March

Rio de Janeiro hosts the Portuguese Cinema Exhibition until March

Golden Globes: Netflix - Filmmakers Dominate Like Current

Golden Globes: Netflix – Filmmakers Dominate Like Current

The blockbuster film "Koda" won the Sundance Festival Theater

The blockbuster film “Koda” won the Sundance Festival Theater

"The White Tiger", Netflix movie shocks social inequalities (and many more)

“The White Tiger”, Netflix movie shocks social inequalities (and many more)

Adaptação entra no catálogo da Netflix no dia 12 de fevereiro

“Para Dotos Os Carotos 3”: Laura Condor breaks up the relationship between Laura Jean and Peter in a new film; Check it out!

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *