Adeka Regional O Belis contributes so that this information is open to all

The company guarantees that the test seeks to ensure that users are safe.

Netflix is ​​conducting a test to ensure that individuals who share an account for its streaming service are actually in the same home. The goal is to prevent many unrelated people from sharing the subscription and avoid paying for their own fees. This feature is being tested in some countries, and this one Historic change in streaming platform policy.

“If you do not live with the owner of this account, you must have your own account to continue viewing”, this is a notification sent to some users. In order to continue viewing, it is necessary to prove the ownership of the account by message or email. If they cannot confirm that they have the authority to access, users will need to create a new account.

In a statement to CNBC, he said that Netflix had confirmed the test and that the goal was to ensure the security of users. “This test was created to ensure that users of Netflix accounts have the authority to do so,” the statement said.

This tool is still being tested and is only active for a limited number of people who use the Netflix TV app. The US company has not yet decided whether this will be implemented. The test comes at a time when the number of Netflix viewers, which currently has 200 million users worldwide, is increasing.