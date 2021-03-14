© D.R.
The company guarantees that the test seeks to ensure that users are safe.
Netflix is conducting a test to ensure that individuals who share an account for its streaming service are actually in the same home. The goal is to prevent many unrelated people from sharing the subscription and avoid paying for their own fees. This feature is being tested in some countries, and this one Historic change in streaming platform policy.
“If you do not live with the owner of this account, you must have your own account to continue viewing”, this is a notification sent to some users. In order to continue viewing, it is necessary to prove the ownership of the account by message or email. If they cannot confirm that they have the authority to access, users will need to create a new account.
In a statement to CNBC, he said that Netflix had confirmed the test and that the goal was to ensure the security of users. “This test was created to ensure that users of Netflix accounts have the authority to do so,” the statement said.
This tool is still being tested and is only active for a limited number of people who use the Netflix TV app. The US company has not yet decided whether this will be implemented. The test comes at a time when the number of Netflix viewers, which currently has 200 million users worldwide, is increasing.
… We have a little message to share with you. More and more people are reading NOTÍCIAS MAIA, the leader of the digital newspaper, audience. Unlike other news organizations, we chose not to pay readers to read our news and to access information as freely as possible. So, as you can see, we need your support.
We also need your help to provide you with more and more advanced information, including more reports and interviews, and more and more developed sites and video.
NOTÍCIAS MAIA is an independent media organization (as always). This is important so that we can face any and all forces (political, economic or religious) freely whenever needed.
If every person who wants and wants to read News Maya supports the future of our project, we hope that at the regional level, it will become increasingly important for the development of the community we share. For dissemination, distribution and analysis.
So, for less than 1, you can support NEWS MAIA – it only takes a minute. Thanks.