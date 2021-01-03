Home entertainment Netflix major releases in January 2021; Look

Jan 03, 2021 0 Comments
Netflix wants to launch 2021 with everything. It represents only one thing: multiple publications.

Netflix released a list of January releases on Twitter.

The list is, of course, full of original content. The highlight may be the third season of Cobra Hand, which has even been released.

There will also be the start of the second season of Expresso do Amanho in January, which turned out to be a series surprise surprise.

Who is coming back for a new season (Des) Charm. The animated series is created by the same minded Matt Croning behind The Simpsons.

Below you will find a list of releases for January 2021 released by Netflix on Twitter.

Netflix wants to be the leader in streaming in 2021. It should not be too hard.

After all, while Disney + and Amazon Prime Video are big hits, the difference between Netflix is ​​still huge.

In addition to these three streaming services, HBO Max is growing more and more. The streaming platform, which has already been launched in the United States, is set to make a major launch in Brazil in the coming months.

In addition to Netflix releasing the January release list on Twitter, the streaming company also released a video featuring this month’s highlights on YouTube, which you can see below.

