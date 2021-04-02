Netflix now? The Disney + series will be very popular in 2021

In the streaming era, comparing audiences is a little tricky. However, different companies are trying to do this in order to find the series of the moment.

Forbes shared parrot analytics data and said Falco and Winter Soldier have become the most popular series of the moment. The Marvel series will surpass the attack on Titan.

This controversy may attract attention as Netflix is ​​not involved in the products. The site is a leader when it comes to streaming services.

Despite the emphasis, the data is about the need for interest. Data is collected from various sources such as social networks, YouTube and peer-to-peer downloads.

The data is interesting. On March 27, after the second episode, Forbes points out that Falco and Winter Soldier won the attack on Titan.

Compared to Vandavision, the new Captain America series in Marvel is in high demand when the same release period is analyzed.

Although there is no comparison with the official statistics, it will attract attention not only to Disney + but also to games like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

In general, Netflix dominates this rankings. It seems that Disney can deal with acclaimed owners.

As for the new Captain America, many more names will return to the series in addition to the characters in the title. The characters are, of course, from the hero films in MCU.

Anthony Maggie and Sebastian Stan return to reconsider the roles of the Balkans and the Winter Soldier. The series promises to unfold when the new Captain America comes to an end – Avengers: Endcam may be the shield-winning Balkan.

Phase 3 Captain America: Baron Gemo returns after serving as a villain in the Civil War. The same goes for Agent 13 or Sharon Carter.

Emily Vankomp and Daniel Broul return as characters. Meanwhile, Wyatt Russell is an American agent. This role is the choice of the US government as the new Captain America.

Apparently, the two Avengers heroes must come together to save the world and the legacy of Captain America from that government election.

Available at Hawk and Winter Soldier Disney +.