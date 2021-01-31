Home entertainment Netflix Portugal: Top 10 Most Popular Movies and Series of All Time!

Netflix Portugal: Top 10 Most Popular Movies and Series of All Time!

Jan 31, 2021 0 Comments
Netflix Portugal: Top 10 Most Popular Movies and Series of All Time!

With the continuous release of new movies and series and the arrival of new seasons, the more watched schedules of movies and series are subject to constant changes.

These lists are always great on the weekends, which is a great way to find new series and movies to occupy your series. While there is no guarantee that everyone will suit your taste, chances are very high that you will find at least some interesting options.

Currently Netflix Top 10 Most Popular Movies and Series in Portugal

1. Lupine (Series – Season 1)

2. Rule: Winx Saga (Series – Season 1)

3. Bridgeton (Series – Season 1)

4. Below Zero (Figure – 1m 46m)

5. Riverdale (Series – 5 Seasons)

6. Discovering ‘Ohana’ (Figure – 2m3m)

7. Digging (Picture – 1m 52m)

8. Mom is only two (Cherry – 1 season)

9. White Tiger (Picture – 2m5m)

10. Snowfall (Series – 2 Seasons)

If none of these options are to your liking, you can always explore lists of other countries where other series and movies are available. For example, the Netflix list in the United States is much more extensive than the Portuguese, see how you get free access to 100% off Netflix offers.

4 News Editors Recommend:

READ  Why did Claire leave'Bachelorette'? ABC Exec reveals the truth.

You May Also Like

Disney + movie proves Valsir Carrasco is right · TV News

Disney + movie proves Valsir Carrasco is right · TV News

The website says that the official title of 'Matrix 4' has been revealed

The website says that the official title of ‘Matrix 4’ has been revealed

Movies to watch on the weekend in Globo TV news

Movies to watch on the weekend in Globo TV news

Review | In Search of Ohana (Original Netflix)

Review | In Search of Ohana (Original Netflix)

WandaVision's new episode replaces pieces and explains Wanda's 'reality' செய்திகள் TV News

WandaVision’s new episode replaces pieces and explains Wanda’s ‘reality’ செய்திகள் TV News

Trans Visibility Day: 5 products to see on Netflix - GQ

Trans Visibility Day: 5 products to see on Netflix – GQ

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *