Netflix – Recovery and other blockbuster movies in the news

Netflix is ​​one of the largest streaming services today, with many products becoming real audience events. Remember below the pictures that recorded the scenes on stage, with the best actors in many of them.

Chris Hemsworth’s fame surpasses the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor starred in the Rescue The Netflix action movie, which has been a success since its debut. Two weeks after its release, Netflix announced that the film had been viewed by “about 90 million families” and was “the biggest movie debut of all time” on the streaming service. Production will receive the following.

To all the boys I loved before

All the boys I loved will get a new and final episode this February. However, the saga of Laura Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Gavinsky (Nova Sentino) has been a success since its first release, making it one of the most-watched Netflix originals of 2018. The product was viewed by more than 80 million of its subscribers worldwide.

OK with the arrival of Christmas

American films are not only successful in the world. The Brazilian film Dudo Pem No Nadal Cue Wem, starring Leandro Hassan, was the third most-watched film in the world at its opening weekend. The Christmas product topped the top 10 not only in Brazil but also in Portugal, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Also, it was found in the list of countries like Poland, Mexico, France, Italy and USA.

Mystery in the Mediterranean

Adam Chandler’s partnership with Netflix has grown and even quoted the awards season with Joyce Brutas. However, the actor’s biggest hit on stage is Mystery in the Mediterranean, in which he co-starred with Jennifer Aniston. The opening weekend saw 30.8 million subscribers and 13.3 million viewers from North America. Following that, the streaming service revealed that 73 million views were counted in the first four weeks.

Old guard

Another big hit on stage was The Old Guard. The action movie starring Charlize Theron reached 78 million families in its first four weeks. The film was easily one of the 10 most popular Netflix movies of all time, and its director, Gina Prince-Bythwood, was the first black filmmaker on the list.

