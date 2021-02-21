Home entertainment Netflix releases ‘Dead Army’ poster and launch date

Feb 21, 2021 0 Comments
With a poster, The Netflix Announced that ‘Army of the Dead: Invasion of Las Vegas‘Debuting on May 21st. We have confirmed that the first official trailer will arrive next Thursday 25th February.

Check:

‘Army of the Dead’ shows a zombie epidemic that starts in Las Vegas, USA, is famous for its luxury casinos and hotels, and it has walls within the city limits. Six years later, the owner of one of these casinos hires a private army to occupy the city and recover the money he had in his possession when the place was vacated.

Dave Batista (Defenders of the Galaxy), Theo Rosie (Luke Cage), e All Burnell (Strange children’s home) Heroes.

With direction Sock Snyder (The Man of Steel) and script Jabby Harold (Awake – A Book on Life), The Army of the Dead: The Invasion of Las Vegas is a Netflix exclusive product, and has an estimated budget of $ 90 million.

Enjoy:

READ  A mountain we climb - J.N.

