Netflix releases details of ‘Maldives’ series with Bruna Marquezine and Manu Gavassi – Glamor Magazine

And let’s launch Brazil! Netflix broadcast on the morning of Monday 30.11 on social networks the new Brazilian series “Maldives” which will arrive in the catalog of the streaming platform in 2021 and will include Bruna Marquezine and Manu Gavassi in the cast. Watch the trailer!

The plot revolves around the mystery, drama, debauchery, and a bit of sour humor that takes place in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro called Maldives, which itself served as a inspiration for the name of the series.

Netflix launches Brazilian series (Photo: Playback)

It all begins when Liz (Bruna Marquezine) moves to the capital city of Rio in an attempt to find her mother and soon after finds out that she has died in a mysterious fire. This prompts her to seek an answer to the tragedy by infiltrating a universe full of suspense and unique characters.

The story also stars: Manu Gavassi, Klebber Toledo, Sheron Menezzes, Samuel Melo, Carol Castro, Natalia Klein, Romani, Guilherme Winter

Danilo Mesquita, among others.

Production is in charge of O2 Filmes, while Natalia Klein has been confirmed as screenwriter. The premiere date has yet to be released, but it will arrive on Netflix in 2021.