Netflix releases details of ‘Maldives’ series with Bruna Marquezine and Manu Gavassi

And we are going to launch Brazil! Monday morning 30.11, Netflix showed the new Brazilian series on social networks “The moldable islands” This will appear in the streaming platform’s catalog in 2021 and will include Bruna Marquezine and Manu Gavassi in the cast. Watch the trailer!

The plot revolves around the mystery, drama, immorality and a bit of humor that takes place in a residential complex in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, called Maldives, which in turn inspired the name of the series.

Netflix is ​​launching a Brazilian series (Image: Play)

It all starts when Liz (Bruna Marquezine) moves to the capital, Rio, in an attempt to find her mother, and soon after finds out that she has died in a mysterious fire. This leads him to seek an answer to the tragedy by weaving through a world full of suspense and unique personalities.

The story also stars: Manu Javassi, Clipper de Toledo, Sherwin Menezes, Samuel Melo, Carole Castro, Natalia Klein, Roman, Gilherme Winter

Danilo Mesquita, among others.

Production is in charge of O2 Filmes, while Natalia Klein is confirmed as screenwriter. The premiere date has yet to be released, but it will arrive on Netflix in 2021.