Home entertainment Netflix releases US Education: Fraud and Privacy Trailer

Netflix releases US Education: Fraud and Privacy Trailer

Mar 02, 2021 0 Comments
Imagem de: Android 12: veja como pode ser a nova interface do Robô

Netflix has released the first trailer for this American Education: Fraud and Privilege, Documentary on American University Admission Corruption. This product, based on real conversations recorded by the FBI, will bring inquiries into the plans of the rich and famous to send their children to the best schools in the country.

This video highlights the dramatic tone of the 2019 conspiracy that quickly created the news to show the involvement of prominent Hollywood celebrities such as Lori Lough Clin (More than three) Felicity Huffman (Desperate housewives), Actresses imprisoned. Check it out!

Matthew Modin will play Rick Singer, the mastermind of the criminal program. His illegal methods allow students to cheat in admissions tests, create false profiles to cheat course activities and take bribes from elite college staff.

“We help rich families in America take their children to school,” Singer says in the trailer. Another interview adds: “They had all the advantages, but they still cheated”.

American Education: Fraud and Privilege, Created by the creators Fire Festival: Fiasco No Carrie e The Mafia of the Tigers, Coming to the streaming service on March 17th.

READ  Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli sentenced in higher education admissions scandal situation

You May Also Like

List of 10 most stolen movies of the week (01/03/2021)

List of 10 most stolen movies of the week (01/03/2021)

Netflix - 8 documentaries and specials to watch in March at Revista Galileo

Netflix – 8 documentaries and specials to watch in March at Revista Galileo

The director's 7-year-old daughter steals the show from the Golden Globe hit - Monet

The director’s 7-year-old daughter steals the show from the Golden Globe hit – Monet

Burna Boy: The New Name in the Music Industry

Golden Globe 2021: What the Festival Looks Like, Where to Look, Who Nominated - Zoira

Golden Globe 2021: What the Festival Looks Like, Where to Look, Who Nominated – Zoira

Netflix. With Pele, the star finally makes a documentary that matches his name. Sports

Netflix. With Pele, the star finally makes a documentary that matches his name. Sports

About the Author: Chris Guerrero

Certified organizer. Problem solver. Gamer. Devoted troublemaker. Avid zombie specialist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *