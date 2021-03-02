Netflix releases US Education: Fraud and Privacy Trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for this American Education: Fraud and Privilege, Documentary on American University Admission Corruption. This product, based on real conversations recorded by the FBI, will bring inquiries into the plans of the rich and famous to send their children to the best schools in the country.

This video highlights the dramatic tone of the 2019 conspiracy that quickly created the news to show the involvement of prominent Hollywood celebrities such as Lori Lough Clin (More than three) Felicity Huffman (Desperate housewives), Actresses imprisoned. Check it out!

Matthew Modin will play Rick Singer, the mastermind of the criminal program. His illegal methods allow students to cheat in admissions tests, create false profiles to cheat course activities and take bribes from elite college staff.

“We help rich families in America take their children to school,” Singer says in the trailer. Another interview adds: “They had all the advantages, but they still cheated”.

American Education: Fraud and Privilege, Created by the creators Fire Festival: Fiasco No Carrie e The Mafia of the Tigers, Coming to the streaming service on March 17th.