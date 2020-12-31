Netflix surprises Viking fans and catches the web crazy; Look

Netflix came as a big surprise to fans who were looking forward to the second half of the sixth season of the Vikings.

The streaming service introduced a new set of episodes than expected. Initially, it was thought that the release of the new episodes would take place only in Brazil on December 31st.

But Netflix was expecting this, as the first scene of the second half of the sixth season of the Vikings takes place in Brazil, on the same day as the US (where, the series is available on Amazon Prime Video).

On Twitter, Viking fans went crazy with the Netflix surprise. Below are tweets showing the enthusiasm of internet users.

Vikings is a historical television drama series created and written by Michael Hirstall for the History Channel.

Filmed in Ireland, it premiered in Canada in March 2013.

The sequel, titled Vikings: Valhalla, is in development for Netflix.

Viking Rockner was inspired by the sagas of Lot Brock, one of the most famous Nordic heroes and infamous by the scourge of England and France.

The show portrays Ragnar as a farmer famous for his successful invasions of England, eventually becoming king of Scandinavia, with the support of his family and other soldiers. In subsequent seasons, the series follows the fate of his children and their adventures in England, Scandinavia and the Mediterranean.

The second half of the sixth season of the Vikings is now available on Netflix.