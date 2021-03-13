Home Tech Netflix wants to prevent account sharing

Mar 13, 2021 0 Comments
The time is coming when streaming services are proliferating and more and more people are sharing services.

The Netflix streaming platform is testing a way to prevent passwords being shared between users, with messages appearing when people log in to their accounts and ask them to verify their account.

“If you do not live with the owner of this account, you will need to purchase your own account to continue viewing [os conteúdos]”, According to the streamable.com operating system, displays a message reporting the existence of this test phase.

This method comes at a time when streaming services are proliferating and more and more people are sharing passwords and services.

Netflix has confirmed the existence of this test, but did not disclose how many people are testing the system or in which countries it is taking place.

The test, cited by the Associated Press (AP), is designed to verify that Netflix accounts are authorized to do so.

Subscription prices vary from 7.99 euros to 13.99 euros in Portugal, the latter being the only one that allows content to be displayed in 4K. This subscription allows up to three users to use the service at once.

However, there is no limit to the number of people who can access the account if they do not view the content at the same time.

Netflix wants to have more control over the number of users who can use one account at a time, and as competition increases, so do Disney + and HBO.

