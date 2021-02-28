Netflix. With Pele, the star finally makes a documentary that matches his name. Sports

At a time when the younger generation of football fans will be amazed at the heroic fight between Lionel Messi Christian Ronaldo We look forward to the current and future games between Kylian Mbappe E Earling Holland, One of his predecessors stood out: Edson Arantes du Nacimento, who scored 1,283 goals in 1,367 games. King Peale, Myth and the living god of the round ball. Only player to win the World Cup three times (1958, 1962, 1970). A story that people under the age of 50 do not live by, but it is a must read, seen, heard at some point in their lives.

10 numbers that promote cinema

This Tuesday, February 23rd, NetflixThe site, which has more than 200 million paid subscribers worldwide, has launched its documentary dedicated to the Brazilian star. Peele, a 1-hour, 48-minute film directed by David Trehorn and Ben Nichols, recalls the life story at 10 Choice.

Nothing surprises so far from the career and light of the player who really inspired filmmakers with Pele Forever (2004) or Nascimento de Uma Lenda (2016). Like what another number 10 can do with myth: Diego Armando Maradona who disappeared on November 25, 2020.

But this original Netflix product is unique. For all generations. Because it is finally a documentary that deserves the name of the Brazilian star. This is because the directors did not paint a balanced and straightforward picture of Pele – often the heel of production when looking at the stars – and highlighting the country’s geopolitical situation in King Peale’s life.

“He will take part in the liberation of Brazil”

David Trahorn and Ben Nicholas are trying to prove how Edson Arantus Nacimento created his legend. Thanks to the testimonials of his comrades from the Santos Football Club, Pele, his family, journalists or politicians and the best archive photos of his best exploits in the green rectangle, the documentary will not waste time. Best: Captive. It is not easy to follow the life of the life myth with the guidebook of the controversial four World Cups. “My dad would say: To play football, you have to be brave.” This phrase is pronounced by Pele at the beginning of production.

After the shock defeat to Uruguay (2-1) at the 1950 World Cup, Pele came on a different team and needed a second breath. His youth (17 years) and his abandonment lead to his coronation in 1958 for the first time in Sweden. By the time he returns home, he has already become Brazil’s new girlfriend, who sees football as the lung of his international influence. Former Brazilian Minister of Culture Gilberto Gill says the most correct sentence: “Peale comes when he appears on TV. He is going to take part in the liberation of Brazil, mainly young people from Pavola, who see in him the popular image of the social upliftment of blacks from backward areas.

His personal development coincided with the development of the country

Four years later, Choice He holds the world title, but without Pele, who was injured in the second match. Above all, it allows Brazil to become a proud developing country, open to the outside world and elevate its international image. “Pele emerged at the same time that Brazil became a modern nation.”, Confirmed between 1998 and 2003 in the documentary Brazilian President Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

The military coup came in 1964, two years after Brazil entered the dictatorship, which coincided with the “defeat” of the 1966 World Cup in England, when Brazil increasingly faced defensive football and were eliminated in the first round. Peele differs especially physically (injured again) and mentally because of the difficulty in dealing with the star pose. He is on the verge of announcing that he will no longer play in the World Cup.

Their political neutrality was questionable

But in that sense, the documentary is relevant: political influence played an important role in his life. Pele (80) faces the camera several times in the film, does not intimidate any subject and responds openly to every moment of his life, not without emotion.

Under the dictatorship of General Medici, Peale sees the light of the planet recover politically. There was no Brazilian reaction. Half a century later, its political neutrality is still under criticism. He never considers himself successful To separate truth from falsehood.

Anyone who wants a simple image of a football player will have some influence on certain political decisions. He acted like a black man who could not appeal, criticize, or judge, and accepted everything, a black man who could only say yes., Witnessed with his former teammate Paolo Lima Caesar between 1967 and 1977. He is one of the main contributors to the documentary and only distorts the flawless image described by other action heroes.

1970 World Cup, an important moment

Here comes the 1970 World Cup final that raised doubts in the minds of viewers of King’s rebirth: at the age of 29, did he play to face a personal challenge or was he pressured by the rulers of the Brazilian dictatorship? His coronation was a breath of fresh air for him and her Choice Or country wise? Everyone has to do their own analysis.

We wanted to know more about his career and, most importantly, his impact on the development of football in the United States with the New York Cosmos. As much as we want to know more about his personal life, he too seems to be ashamed at the hands of his different wives, but his betrayals are many.

However, Pele is notable because he was before a documentary about that man. But, above all, Edson Arantus Nacimento became the god of football, to understand how and why this product is so relevant to young people.