New Apple Silicon Max with M1 chip does not work with Thunderbolt EGPUs

Apple today introduced its first Max with Apple Silicon as the company calls its own chips. The new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Mini come with the new M1 chip – and they all come with USB-C Thunderbolt 3. However, some components are not compatible with these machines, and include EGPUs.

Unfortunately, one of the biggest advantages of having a computer with Thunderbolt 3 is gone with the new Apple Silicon Max. Apple said Tech Crunch Not all newer models introduced today with the M1 chip support external graphics processors or eGPUs.

With an EGPU, users can basically attach a very powerful graphics card to the Mac using the Thunderbolt 3 connection, which is great for improving the performance of the machine when you edit videos or play certain games. However, Macs with the M1 chip do not support this feature.

As Apple highlighted during its special event, the M1 chip is a self-developed SoC, which integrates CPU, GPU, RAM and storage with a single chip, as well as the iPhone and iPad – and all of these components provided by Apple. The company now said Tech Crunch Newer Macs with Apple Silicon do not support Thunderbolt EGPUs.

The reason behind this is not specified, so we do not know if Apple will prioritize its new hardware or if there are any technical limitations. It is noteworthy that the Thunderbolt Connect was developed by Apple in association with Intel, and only recently did Intel make it possible to support the Thunderbolt 3 for other devices without the Intel processor, enabling higher data transfer speeds.

Interestingly, The Blackmagic eGPU product page Apple’s online store claims that the product is compatible with the new M1 Max, but this may be a bug.

Apple claims to have a more powerful GPU with its new integrated chip 7 and 8 cores, but the company has not yet released detailed technical specifications. We’ll have to wait a little longer to see how powerful Apple’s integrated GPUs really are.

