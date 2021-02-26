New Canon EOS M50 Mark II: The dream of content creators

I’m in a dilemma: for influencers, I do not like the idea of ​​cameras for social networks. However, I like the concept and functionality of the original Canon M50, the new M50 Mark II is a real content facility for more functional, advanced and social content.

Don’t get me wrong. A camera is a serious subject of art and engineering. There is nothing more classic than this.

To protect the Canon, the EOS M50 treats the Mark II photo with dignity. It is a compact, sleek and retro mirrorless that gets the best of the first M50, including the first 24 Mbps ABS-C sensor and the same Digic 8 image processor. Tracking, it is a very efficient machine for normal photography.

This video is limited to 4K / 24p with 1.5x cropping, which is the opposite of this resolution, but Canon actually bets strongly on streamers. You can record the video vertically for live sharing on Dictoc, and shoot the video directly on YouTube, Twitch or Facebook. You can even connect an external microphone for better audio capture quality. The contrast-angle screen also helps to apply the right combination to that perfect video.

The Canon M50 Mark II can be booked starting today and will only be available on the body for $ 649 from the end of March. Obviously, EF-M lenses are generously at the service of all content creators.