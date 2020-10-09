New coronavirus cases increase every day in NYC

Fuel supply Coronavirus hotspot area in Brooklyn and Queens, New COVID-19 cases are steadily increasing every day at Big Apple and are getting closer to the threshold of the city.

“There is no herd immunity in the areas of our greatest concern, or elsewhere in New York City,” City Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi said at a city hall press briefing on Thursday for Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“This is very important for people to understand that unfortunately, the coronavirus continues to be very contagious and continues to spread, so we need to take the precautions we are undertaking,” said Chokshi.

According to the latest city data, Big Apple’s 7-day moving average of new virus cases is 526, just 24 away from the city’s threshold of 550 cases, after which additional restrictions may be considered city-wide.

That number has been increasing gradually in recent weeks, according to the data. On September 15th, that figure was slightly lower than 300.

Chokshi added that 25 to 30% of coronavirus cases in the five boroughs “are concentrated in areas of greatest concern.”

New week order Coronavirus restrictions are in effect In trouble areas in Brooklyn and Queens on Thursday to stop the spread of killer bugs

De Blasio says the new coronavirus cases are on the rise, but other COVID-19 measures such as hospitalization and infection rates are still low.

According to the latest data, 89 people were admitted to hospitals suspected of COVID-19 on Tuesday, of which 23 percent tested positive, while the daily rate of people testing positive across New York City was 0.33 percent.

According to the data, the overall infection rate at a 7-day moving average is 1.56%.

De Blasio said, “Obviously there is a real difference in action at this point. “We thank God. We know there are obviously some big challenges ahead in terms of hospitalization, but overall it’s low now.”

De Blasio said the number of coronavirus cases has partially increased due to more testing.

Over 250,000 tests were conducted across New York City in the state between September 30 and October 6. This is the largest number of tests conducted in a week to date.

“We have never reached that level [of testing] Before,” said de Blasio.

“Overall, I think it’s very clear about our direction and our ability to check the situation,” the mayor said, but what we do know is that certain areas of the city need strict restrictions to prevent further problems. .”

Dr. Jay Varma, senior public health advisor at de Blasio, added that the thresholds the city has set for COVID-19 indicators should be used as “signals that we need to take stronger action, such as warning lights.”

“The important thing to understand here is that we actually took action and took a very strong action before the warning lights flashed,” he said. “We focused and confirmed early on that it was largely driven by one region.”

“The percentage of people who report traveling as a risk factor in recent years has declined over the past few weeks,” Varma explains.

“This means we’re getting more transmissions locally from New York City, not from income,” he said.

“The proportion of people who have not remembered certain factors that may have triggered their spread, such as having known contacts or attending a recent meeting, have also increased slightly,” Varma said.

Varma said these two factors are “causing concerns about regional propagation, not just in these areas we call widespread propagation.”