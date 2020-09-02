New Covid-19 outbreak tests Korea’s strategy

Seoul, South Korea — South Korea is very proud to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, thus coining the term: K-quarantine, Named after the global music phenomenon K-pop.

Two strategies to fight the virus while maintaining the economy seemed to work. This country Everyone has prevented a major outbreak Without closing the borders and locking the town Or draw a shout for dramatic restrictions on speech and movement. The country has established itself as a model for the rest of the world.

But now, Korea is struggling with a second wave of infection, and its strategy seems more unstable than ever. A new wave is spreading through the populous metropolitan area and through people who deeply doubt President Moon Jae-in’s epidemiological efforts. To further complicate matters, some of the government’s strongest allies in the fight against the young doctor, Covid-19, turned their backs on Mr. Moon. They were not satisfied with his health care reform program and went on strike.

The government is also trying to maintain a weak balance between virus control and economic protection, and between using government power to protect public health and not violating civil liberties.