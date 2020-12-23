New details about the discovery of the 57,000-year-old wolf puppy frozen solid

The 57,000-year-old wolf puppy is fully preserved in permafrost, revealing its secrets almost four years after it was discovered.

The gray wolf, known as Jor by locals, was discovered near the city of Dawson in Yukon, Canada, according to a study. Current Biology. The 7-week-old female puppy is believed to have been in her cave when she died, according to Julie Michen, lead author of the study. Report.

“We think he was in his cave and died immediately after the collapse of Den,” Mitchen said. “Our data showed she was not hungry and was about 7 weeks old when she died, so it’s a little nice to know that the poor little girl did not suffer much.”

The researchers studied the wolf puppy using a number of methods, including radiocarbon dating, DNA sampling, and oxygen isotope analysis. The researchers also took X-rays of its teeth and bones to confirm its age.

Michen added that the wolf puppy was “the most complete wolf mummy ever discovered,” the only thing missing was her eyes.

“The fact that she is so complete has allowed us to make many inquiries to reshape her life,” Mitchen explained.

The researchers were able to analyze the puppy’s diet, which was affected by where she lived.

“Usually when you think of wolves in the ice age, they think of wildebeests or musk oxen or other large animals eating the land,” Mitchen explained. “One thing that surprised us was that he eats aquatic resources, especially salmon.”

The frozen wolf puppy is of additional importance because it was found in North America, not in Russia or Siberia, including one found elsewhere May emerge In June 2019.

“We were asked why the only wolf found in the cave was what happened to her mother or siblings,” Michen continued. “She may have been the only puppy or the other wolves were not in the cave during the fall. Unfortunately, we never knew.”