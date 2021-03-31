JN / Agent Today at 00:48

A new species of dinosaur about 80 million years old, named Lulcalcan alleocranianus, was discovered in Argentina.

According to an investigation published in the scientific journal “Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology” on Tuesday, the fossil came from 10 species of abalone growing in the southern hemisphere, at a time when thugs thrived in the northern hemisphere, and were “predators of Patagonia” during the Upper Cretaceous period.

The study is based on the size of a dinosaur, which can reach five meters in length, but is also based on its powerful jaw, sharp teeth and large claws on its feet, and researchers believe it may have a more intense odor.

Lulcalcan’s skull, which means “fearful”, was short and had hard bones, so its head had to show some modern reptile-like prototypes and significance.

The article published today about the discovery suggests the composition of the skull, which made this species have better hearing than other aphrodisiacs, similar to current crocodiles.

Lucalcan aliocranius, from the Latin Mapuche word for “fearful” (lulcalcan) from Latin for “different skull” (aliogranius), lived in the same area and period a few million years before the end of the dinosaur era. .

Fossil remains of these two species were found 700 meters from the geological formation of Pajo de la Carba, near the famous La Invernata fossil deposit in Argentina.

“This is an important discovery because during the heyday of the dinosaurs, the diversity and abundance of Abelisars was significant not only in Patagonia, but also in the local area,” said Federico Gianesini, a leading author of the study at the National University of San Juan.

The Abelis aurose was a dominant family of therop dinosaurs (with two-toed and three toes) averaging five to nine meters in length, spreading mainly to Patagonia and other parts of the southern supercontinent of Gondwana, including Africa, India, Antarctica, Australia and South America.

With small, stocky arms, the Abyssinians resembled the Tyrannosaurus Rex, but they had unusually short and deep skulls, usually revealing ridges, tumors, and distinctive horns.

Through the analysis of the discovered fossils, it was found that the new species moved vertically on its hind legs and that its large claws were used to dispose of the prey, that it had a powerful bite and very sharp teeth, quickly trapped thanks to its powerful hind legs that move.

Fossil remains of the discovered Lulcalcan alleocranius are very well preserved and include the skull case intact.

The most distinctive feature of this new species is a small, ventilated posterior sinus in the middle ear area, which is not found in any other abelis known to date.

This means that his investigation was probably different from that of the other Abelizauros, who now resembled a crocodile, explained Ariel Mendes, co-author of the Patagonia Institute of Geography and Polyontology of Argentina.

Regardless of how it may have lived, fossil record suggests that Abelizauros expanded shortly before the dinosaurs became extinct.

“These dinosaurs were still experimenting with new evolutionary pathways and quickly diversified before completely disappearing,” said Ariel Mendes.

On the other hand, despite the importance of the discovery, it means there is still a lot to discover, the researchers say.

“This suggests that there may be more abyssals we have not seen so far, so we are still looking for other creatures,” Federico Gianesini said.