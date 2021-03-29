New E.A. Sports PGA Tour announced

EA Sports has announced the PGA Tour, the new “next generation” golf simulator currently in development.

The new game is the first after a long-term contract signed with PGA Tour, and will be designed for EA’s Frostbite engine for next-generation consoles. This new E.A. The Sports PGA Tour will allow players to create a virtual career and also visit many popular golf courses in the professional world where they can test their skills and play against the biggest names in professional golf.

“We have a team of players interested in recreating the best courses in the world like Pebble Beach, and we can’t wait to compete on some of the best courses on the PGA tour and give fans a chance to win the FedEx Cup,” said Cam Weber – Executive Vice President E.A. And manager of sports.

E.A. Additional details about the Sports PGA tour will be revealed in the coming weeks and the release date will be announced in the coming months.

The new simulator will feature popular professional golfers, but Tiger Woods will not be one of them, as 2K recently signed a long-term exclusive deal with Woods. So, the Rory McLroy series will continue with this new generation of consoles and careers.

