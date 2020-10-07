New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19

Another famous New England Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning that he would rule Defender of the Year. Stefan Gilmore It was tested positive on Tuesday’s test according to sources notified of the situation.

Gilmore took further tests to confirm the positive results.

With a recent positive test, the Patriots will cancel their practice Wednesday and hold a virtual meeting.

This test is the third player in New England recently affected by COVID-19. Cam Newton tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was on the preliminary/COVID-19 list last week. Practice class defending lineman Bill Murray was on the preliminary list on Tuesday.

Gilmore took part in a match against the Chiefs in Kansas City on Monday. After Tuesday’s test, no chief player or staff tested positive according to Felicius, and the team could actually practice on Wednesday following an additional intensive protocol, including the mandatory use of PPE by the athlete. Staff Training Class QB Jordan TamuThe one that tested positive last week remains the only positive case within the organization.

New England’s latest positives are Improved protocol The NFL and NFLPA are designed to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus within facilities.

The Titans-Pittsburgh Steelers match was postponed to the second half of the season after a rush of positive tests last week in Tennessee. Two more The Titan players received positive reviews on Tuesday., Throws more uncertainty into the situation in Nashville.

After Newton's positive testing, the Patriots-Chiefs game was pushed from Sunday to Monday night to allow for further testing. All results were negative ahead of Monday's match. Since then, Gilmore has tested positive and Murray is on the preliminary list.