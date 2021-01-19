New games related to the PUBG universe will be launched in 2021 and 2022

In addition to the Callisto protocol, PUBG Corp. operates on at least two projects

PUBG Corp., the company responsible for this Royal of War Playerunknown’s Battlefields wants to significantly expand its game list in the future. According to Bloomberg, the company is preparing a new game that will take place in 2022 in the same universe of multiplayer, and another project coming soon.

The announcement was made by Kim Sang-han, CEO of Crapton, the South Korean company that runs PUBG Corp. The main project of the company will be made for consoles and PCs, but we do not have details about what the game will look like or a release window within the next year.

In addition to being a game inspired by the world of BattlefieldNow’s battlefields for PCs and consoles, the company also produces other news. Later this year, PUBG Corp plans to launch a new battle royale for mobile, which takes place in the universe of the company’s flagship success.

According to Chang-Han, the company’s goal is to expand the range of PUBG Corp games to ensure profits from different locations, not just the battlefields of PlayarangNow. In addition to the two projects revealed by the CEO of Crofton, the company also has a number of games inspired for future releases.



PUBG is one of the upcoming projects taking place in the universe Callisto protocol. The game was recently presented by Striking Distance by Glenn Schofield, one of the creators of Dead Space.

A game has already been announced in the special project section of PUBG Corp. During the 2019 Sports Awards, the company released a game preview with no release date yet.

