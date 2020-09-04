New high-resolution images of the sun show up close how terrifying its structure is.

Europe’s largest solar telescope launched unprecedented Close-up image Of the sun-and they are a bit terrible. GREGOR, a telescope operated by a team of German scientists at the Teide Observatory in Spain, has acquired new high-resolution images of the sun’s complex structure. It was best captured by a European telescope. Scientists said.

The researchers thought that detail in the image that had not been previously seen was due to a massive redesign of the telescope by scientists and engineers at the Leibniz Institute of Solar Physics (KIS). New optical technology allows scientists to study magnetic fields, convection, turbulence, solar eruptions and sunspots in more detail than ever before.

Sunspots observed in high resolution at 430nm wavelength by GREGOR telescope. KIS



Scientists say they can use GREGOR to study as little as 30 miles of the sun’s surface. This is a tiny fraction of 865,000 miles in diameter. “It’s like seeing a completely sharp needle at a distance of one kilometer from a football field,” the researchers said.

The sun is prone to phenomena ranging from sunspots to solar storms and flares. Most of them are driven by strong magnetic fields. The magnetic field itself is not well known, so close-up images of the sun’s surface are important to reveal its complexity.

The picture shows the “surprising” details of the sunspot evolution and complex structure of the solar plasma. Sunspots are temporarily darker areas due to the decrease in surface temperature due to magnetic flux.

Dr. Lucia Kleint, who led the project, said, “It was a very exciting but very challenging project. In just one year, we completely redesigned our optics, mechanical and electronic devices to achieve the best image quality.” press release.

The largest solar telescope in Europe, GREGOR, shows complex solar magnetic field structures with very high resolution. Images were taken at a wavelength of 516 nm. KIS



The team’s research was initially stopped. Corona virus But the researchers said they would like to return to the lab when Spain reopened in July.

By learning about the sun’s magnetic activity, scientists can better advise on how to protect technologies such as satellites and earth from solar activity.

Dr. Svetlana Berdyugina, Director of KIS, said, “The project was a bit risky as such telescope upgrades usually take many years, but it was a success thanks to great team work and careful planning.” “Now you have a powerful tool to solve solar puzzles.”