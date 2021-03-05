New house! Mariana Rios is Netflix’s latest entrepreneur

Actress and singer Mariana Rios has just joined the Netflix team and is launching a new original streaming series: Back at 15.

Based on Bruna Vieira’s book of the same name, production began recording on February 27 in São Paulo.

“I am very happy and honored to receive the invitation to be part of the Netflix team!” Said Mariana.

Back at 15 is a fun and exciting series that shows the journey of self-discovery and maturation of Anita (Camila Queiroz) returning to her hometown for the wedding of her sister, Luiza, played by Mariana.

After a few disastrous events, as if by magic, the main character is catapulted to the first day of high school: a 30-year-old spirit into the body of a 15-year-old teenager.

Produced by Carolina Alckmin and Mayra Lucas, of Glaz Entretenimento, directed by Vivi Jundi and Dainara Toffoli, the series was adapted and written by Janaina Tokitaka. Renata Kochen, Alice Marcone and Bryan Ruffo also signed the screenplay.

Back at age 15, there will be six episodes of 40 minutes each, promising laughs, surprises and a lot of emotion. Excited?

