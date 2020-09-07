New interactive map showing where your home was on Earth 500 million years ago

London, as in the central Triassic period 220 million years ago. (Ancient Earth)

In the course of the Earth 4 billion years of history, Including today’s continents, things have moved quite a bit.

Online interactive maps show you exactly where your hometown roamed along the way. Continental migration for hundreds of millions of years.

Created in a web application by California paleontologist Ian Webster, this map is based on a geological model created by Christopher Stoese. CNN report.

This allows the user to “go back in time” in preset increments, such as when the first vertebrates appeared or the first green algae.

You can try the map yourself. Ancient earth.

Users can rotate the globe to see what all continents look like and get a quick guide to what creatures were alive on Earth at that time (if any).

In the case of the Middle Triassic, for example, 220 million years ago, “Earth is recovering from the Permian-Triassic extinction. Little dinosaurs begin to appear. Together with the first flying vertebrates, Terra feeds and Acosaurus appear.”

London, for example, sits on an unrecognizable continent and enormous land before it was separated into the island we recognize today.

It’s part of the natural cycle, scientists say, as tectonic plates gather together into supercontinents and then break again.

London when the first shells appeared 540 million years ago. (Ancient Earth)

Finally, a supercontinent known as Pangea was formed about 310 million years ago and dismantled about 180 million years ago.

In an interview this week, Webster told CNN, “It shows that our environment is dynamic and can change.

“Earth’s history is longer than we can think of, and plate tectonics and the current arrangement of continents are a coincidence of time. In the future, it will be very different and the Earth will last longer than all of us.

“My software’geocodes’ the user’s location and then runs the location backwards in time using (Scotese’s) model.

“We built our own interactive globe visualization and geocoding and GPates integration so people could connect to their location.”

Scientists believe that in about 250 million years another supercontinent will form.

Future continents can take many forms: Novopangea, Pangea Ultima, Aurica and Amasia.

In one scenario, the United States and Antarctica may collide to form one’supercontinent’ with other continents on Earth.